Primecap Management Co. CA Has $105.24 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,855 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.22% of Valero Energy worth $105,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $773,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $220,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $16,177,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.