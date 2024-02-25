Primecap Management Co. CA Has $69.31 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.44% of IDEX worth $69,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of IDEX by 132.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $237.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.34. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $237.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.