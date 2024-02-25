Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 61,405 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $103,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

