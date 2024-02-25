Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,696,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.49% of Coterra Energy worth $99,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $213,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.19.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

