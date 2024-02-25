Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 11,500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $63,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

