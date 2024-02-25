Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 32,798 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,793,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,798 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.06% of iRobot worth $67,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iRobot by 3,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.96. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

