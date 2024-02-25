Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 38,430 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,430 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.68% of Dollar Tree worth $159,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $145.88 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

