Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 95,548 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,548 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.02% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $188,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.96. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

