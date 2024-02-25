Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $34.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.90.

Several research firms recently commented on PRVA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,595,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,831,000 after acquiring an additional 348,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 130,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,740,000 after buying an additional 274,345 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

