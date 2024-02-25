Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,350 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Procore Technologies worth $20,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,073,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,339,358.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $4,073,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,339,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,110 shares of company stock worth $18,884,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PCOR opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $78.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

