Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 22,187 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.