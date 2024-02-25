Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ENPH stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
