Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.