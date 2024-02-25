Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $11,539,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $6,703,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $89.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

