Profund Advisors LLC Buys 5,215 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,434,000 after buying an additional 151,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,937 shares of company stock worth $6,008,845. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

