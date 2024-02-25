Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $54.00 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.