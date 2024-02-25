Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.22.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $340.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

