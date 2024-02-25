Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,545,000 after acquiring an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,874 shares of company stock worth $7,208,189. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.26 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.