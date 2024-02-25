Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,092 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 4.0 %

CPRT opened at $51.38 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

