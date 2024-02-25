Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $232.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

