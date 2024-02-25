Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.64 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.