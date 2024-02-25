Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 129.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 125.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 1,016,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 195.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 213,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 141,113 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $64.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243 in the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

