Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Danaher by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Danaher by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $253.84 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $255.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.17. The company has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

