Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 10,080 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.83 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

