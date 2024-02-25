Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 11,360 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

