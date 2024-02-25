Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,402 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.56 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.55 and its 200 day moving average is $212.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.