Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,402 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.56 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.55 and its 200 day moving average is $212.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
