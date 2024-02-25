Profund Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.8% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 65,591 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

