Profund Advisors LLC Sells 599 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

