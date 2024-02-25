Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,313 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

