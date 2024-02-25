Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 41,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $10,268,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,671,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,526,000 after acquiring an additional 214,451 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 168,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BAC opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $267.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $35.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

