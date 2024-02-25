ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) Trading Up 2.8%

ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 171,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 91,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

OSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of ProSomnus in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on ProSomnus in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSA. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProSomnus by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProSomnus during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProSomnus by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProSomnus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ProSomnus by 850.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 237,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 212,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

