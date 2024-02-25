PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,249 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $26,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after acquiring an additional 773,543 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PulteGroup by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in PulteGroup by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.