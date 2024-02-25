Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Shares Down 7.9%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 11,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 7.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

