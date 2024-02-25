Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Issued By Zacks Research

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

NOV opened at $17.23 on Friday. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

