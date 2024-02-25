Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Decreased by Analyst

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.