Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Decreased by Wedbush

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGIH. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,960,000 after buying an additional 190,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 106,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,706,000 after purchasing an additional 99,885 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 213.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 85,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

