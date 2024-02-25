Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Cut by Roth Capital (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TKO Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TKO Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TKO stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $106.16.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,602,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,921,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,378,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,812,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.