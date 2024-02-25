QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 3rd

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

QCR has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QCR to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Trading Up 2.0 %

QCRH opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.96. QCR has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.57 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, research analysts predict that QCR will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on QCR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in QCR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in QCR by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.