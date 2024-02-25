QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 3rd

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
QCR has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QCR to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.
QCR Trading Up 2.0 %
QCRH opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.96. QCR has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of QCR
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in QCR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in QCR by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
