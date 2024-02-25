Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Quanta Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.50 EPS.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $234.39 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $237.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.45 and its 200-day moving average is $195.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.64.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

