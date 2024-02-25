QUASA One Day Volume Reaches $203.03 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $197,651.09 and approximately $203.03 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015608 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001454 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00014647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,629.31 or 0.99979168 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00209209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128699 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $33.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

