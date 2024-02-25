QUASA (QUA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203.03

QUASA (QUA) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $197,642.27 and approximately $203.03 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001495 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,537.73 or 1.00028109 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00214080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128699 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $33.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

