RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of RAPT opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.66. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,408,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 783,026 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,533,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after buying an additional 492,653 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

