Raymond James Cuts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $3.75

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDE. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.79.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after buying an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,848 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

