RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA stock traded up $8.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.73. 3,466,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00. RB Global has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 127.06%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RB Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RB Global by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

