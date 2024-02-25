ReddCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $29.56 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $29.56 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00136606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008104 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

