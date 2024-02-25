Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $697,296,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $16.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $981.20. 439,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,905. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $985.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $921.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $855.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.