Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.