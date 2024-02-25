Renault (EPA:RNO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.24

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €36.24 ($38.97) and traded as high as €38.40 ($41.28). Renault shares last traded at €37.60 ($40.43), with a volume of 1,370,054 shares traded.
Renault Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.23.
Renault Company Profile
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.
