Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $267.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

