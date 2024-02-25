Research Analysts Set Expectations for Viper Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Viper Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VNOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Viper Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VNOM opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Viper Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

