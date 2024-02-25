Reviewing Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) & P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIIIW)

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amedisys and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedisys 0 8 0 0 2.00 P3 Health Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amedisys currently has a consensus target price of $102.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Amedisys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amedisys is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amedisys $2.24 billion 1.38 $118.61 million ($0.31) -304.57 P3 Health Partners $1.18 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amedisys and P3 Health Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Amedisys and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedisys -0.44% 12.76% 7.02% P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Amedisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Amedisys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amedisys beats P3 Health Partners on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer's. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. The High Acuity Care offers essential elements of inpatient hospital, skilled nursing facility care, and palliative care to patients in their homes. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

